Lilongwe City Council staff boycott work demanding salary increment 

Staff at Lilongwe City Council (LCC) have gone on strike to force management hike their pay.

The workers said they were promised that they would start receiving the new salary January end but there are no indications that they would get the new pay this month end.

According to Lilongwe City Council Public Relations Officer, Tamara Chafunya the increment was supposed to be effected in July 2019 soon after the passing of the 2019/2020 National Budget.

However, the workers say the increment has not been effected and are now demanding July 2019 to January 2020 salary arrears.

The workers, including those who sweep and take away the dirt from the streets, abandoned their work on Tuesday and more drama occurred when some workers dressed as gulewamkulu started dancing right in front of the civic offices.

Council chief executive officer John Chome told the striking workers that the assembly already wrote the ministry of Local government for the approval of the salary adjustments.

He said the council was just waiting for response from the ministry on the matter.

Meanwhile, the workers have threatened to prolong the strike and block the city’s sewage system if the council does not honour their demands.

