Lilongwe City Council Unveils Bold Policies on Climate and Waste Management

In a significant move toward building a cleaner and more climate-resilient capital, the Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has launched new community by-laws aimed at strengthening waste management and reducing the impact of climate-related disasters.

Speaking at the official launch on Saturday, Deputy City Mayor Councillor Ruth Chingwalu hailed the initiative as a milestone in improving cooperation between the council and local communities in realizing the city’s vision of a greener, cleaner environment.

“These policies will serve as practical guidelines for community leaders, including chiefs, as they manage waste at the grassroots level,” Chingwalu said. “They also offer concrete steps for reducing climate change-related disasters, such as floods, by preventing blocked waterways and poor drainage.”

The initiative is being implemented with support from UN Habitat, a United Nations program focused on promoting sustainable and inclusive urban development.

Boniface Waliyala, Finance and Administration Officer at UN Habitat Malawi, said the organization partnered with LCC to foster local ownership and deepen community awareness of the benefits of sustainable practices.

“We want to ensure that communities not only manage waste properly but also understand how their daily choices can contribute to or prevent climate disasters,” Waliyala emphasized.

The launch brought together a cross-section of stakeholders, including traditional leaders, block leaders, and disaster management experts, who pledged their commitment to enforcing the new by-laws and educating residents.

The by-laws mark a bold step toward transforming Lilongwe into a model city for climate resilience and sustainable urban living—one where waste is managed responsibly and communities are equipped to mitigate disasters before they strike.

