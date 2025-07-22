Please, don’t come to us! MEC distances itself from handouts complaints

In the increasing euphoria ahead of the 16th September general election—characterized by a backlog of haunting issues including complaints regarding handouts—the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has sprung forth, clarifying that it does not handle any complaints to do with campaign handouts.

Probably overwhelmed by a plethora of complaints from uninformed stakeholders, the electoral body stresses in a public notice that such issues should be addressed to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

The notice, signed by MEC’s Director of Media and Public Relations Sangwani Mwafulirwa, clarifies that the definition and prohibition of handouts are matters addressed under the Political Parties Act—which is administered by the Registrar of Political Parties.

It reads in part: “The commission has noted the growing interest from aspiring candidates, political party leaders and other stakeholders regarding compliance with laws, particularly in relation to the issue of handouts during the campaign period.

“The Political Parties Act establishes clear guidelines on what constitutes a handout and places responsibility for enforcement with the Registrar’s office”.

MEC has then advised stakeholders that under the Schedule of the Political Parties Act (2018), matters and transactions that do not constitute handouts are outlined as follows:

1. Campaign materials

2. Facilitation of Political Party meetings or activities such as transport refunds for candidate’s entourage, transport refunds for entourage, meals for entourage or entertainment

3. Unpublicized religious obligations and offerings

The pollster urged stakeholders wishing to obtain clarification on handouts to direct their enquiries to the appropriate authority.

Section 41 (1) of the Political Parties Act prohibits any candidate, political party or person contesting in an election from issuing handouts.

Section 41 (3) of the Act states that a person who contravenes Sub-section 1 of the Act commits an offence and shall, upon conviction, be liable to a fine of K10 million and imprisonment for five years.

It also defines handouts as transactions whereby political parties, bodies, candidates or any other person distribute private goods, cash, gifts and other items to a person as an enticement to vote for the political party or candidate.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!