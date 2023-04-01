Lilongwe District Council targets K857m revenue collection in 2023/24 financial year

Lilongwe District Council has disclosed that it is targeting to collect K857 million from locally generated revenue during the 2023/2024 financial year.

District Commissioner Lawford Palani disclosed during a press conference in Lilongwe on Friday that the revenues will be collected from market establishment fees, licenses and permits, service charges as well as income from commercial ventures.

“These funds are used to pay salaries for staff and honoraria for Ward Councillors and construction of market infrastructure,” he said.

Palani added that the funds when collected are also used to procure market working tools and protective clothing, procurement of motorcycles and motor vehicles, collection of refuse from markets and provision of general office services.

Last financial budget, 2022/2023, he said, the council collected K841million on locally generated revenues.

Palani however said challenges like Covid 19 and cholera outbreak affected the collection of revenue during the last financial year ending 31st March, 2023.

