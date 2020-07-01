Lilongwe Grace Life Ministries beckons youth to Jesus

A religious organization based in Lilongwe Grace Life Ministries is urging all young people to seek the intervention of God whenever they are going through various challenges in life.

The coordinator of the Ministry, Peter Malenga said that young people are energetic and vibrant as such the devil takes advantage of their recklessness to use them and in the end destroy their future.

“The bible says that the devil only comes to steal, destroy and kill therefore as a ministry we are evangelizing through different media platforms to make sure that young people are saved in Christ so that they may not be devoured by the devil,” he said.

Malenga said the youth mostly are victims of depression, stress and anxiety and these things if not well managed, can lead to premature deaths among young people.

He added that as a ministry they have dealt with many issues of depression and condemnation among the youth and restored joy and peace in their lives through the message of grace.

“Many of the youth we have helped were going through depression due to lack of jobs, breakups, failure, rejection and poverty among others,” he pointed out.

In a separate interview, the music director of the ministry, Sochris Kumwenda said that they are planning to be visiting universities, colleges, secondary and primary schools to help young people come out of depression, stress and anxiety with the message of grace.

“We believe that it is only the message of Jesus Christ which is able to give hope and comfort to the youth who are going through challenges and pain,” Kumwenda said.

The music director said as Grace Life ministries they have been assisting the youth at Lilongwe Technical College and they will continue meeting the students after the reopening of schools which were closed due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Currently as a ministry we are reaching out to young people through different media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook

