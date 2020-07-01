Chewa King to grace inauguration of Tonse Alliance govt: Misuse of Gulewamkulu condemned

The Paramount Chief for Chewas in Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia, His Majesty Kalonga Gawa Undi is expected to attend the official inauguration of Tonse Alliance government of President Lazarus Chakwera and functional vice-president Saulos Chilima on July 6 2020.

Chewa Heritage Foundation (Chefo) has confirmed that His Majesty Gawa Undi , who congratulated President Chakwera and VP Chilima but would want to witness the Head of State receiving a sword of power to govern Malawi.

Chefo chairperson Professor George Kanyama Phiri said Gawa Undi was impressed with the handling and outcome of the fresh presidential elections.

President Chakwera said in a tweet on Wednesday that he is working in partnership with the intergovernmental inauguration committee to make sure that the ceremony “conveys the sense that a new dawn has risen on Malawi.”

He said: “This is all on top of hosting several dignitaries who have called on me to express their solidarity with our cause to free Malawians from poverty.”

Meanwhile, the Chewa Heritage Foundation has condemned the misuse of gulewamkulu by some youths during occassions that are not culturally in line with the traditional dance.

Chefo secretary general Richard Mdyetseni said in comments reported by The Nation that gulewamkulu is a Chewa traditional dance for special occassions.

“Gulewamkulu is an integral part of the Chewa culture. It is a sacred dance. It is respected. What is happening is actually disheartening,” he said.

Mdyetseni said culturally, gulewamkulu is only performed during three functions.

He said: “We perform gulewamkulu during funerals of gulewamkulu initiates or Chewa chiefs, when a new chief is being installed or during celebrations to mark the harvest period.”

The Chefo secretary general has since described the misuse of the dance as unfortunate, saying it is diluting a special and distinct cultural dance that sets the Chewa apart.

Lilongwe police deputy spokesperson Foster Benjamin said a gulewamkulu member has been arrested for harassing people around Chinsapo Township.

He identified the suspect as Jonathan Kanama, 21, of Chinsapo 2 Township in the district.

Chefo has since distanced the Chewa culture and gulewamkulu from acts of violence.

