Lilongwe Mayor launches ‘Clean Green City Challenge’ to beautify the capital

In a bid to transform Lilongwe into a more attractive and sustainable urban center, Mayor Esther Sagawa has officially launched the “Clean Green City Challenge.” This ambitious initiative aims to enhance the capital city’s environmental aesthetics and promote eco-friendly practices among residents.

The “Clean Green City Challenge” is designed to engage the community in a collective effort to improve cleanliness, green spaces, and overall urban environment. The challenge encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations to participate in various activities, including clean-up drives, tree planting, and waste reduction programs.

Mayor Sagawa, in his announcement, emphasized the importance of community involvement in achieving the goals of the initiative. “This challenge is not just about beautifying our city; it is about fostering a culture of environmental stewardship and civic pride,” Sagawa said. He urged residents to take ownership of their surroundings and contribute to making Lilongwe a model for sustainable urban living.

The launch event featured demonstrations of planned activities and outlined specific areas of focus, such as enhancing public parks, improving waste management, and increasing green spaces throughout the city. Participants are encouraged to submit their projects and ideas, with the most impactful contributions being recognized and rewarded.

The initiative aligns with broader goals of urban development and environmental sustainability. By involving the community directly, the “Clean Green City Challenge” aims to create a more vibrant, clean, and eco-friendly Lilongwe, ultimately improving the quality of life for all residents.

The Mayor’s office will provide support and resources to participants, including guidance on best practices and logistical assistance for organizing events. The challenge is expected to run over several months, with ongoing activities and milestones to keep the momentum going.

Through this initiative, Lilongwe is poised to set a new standard for urban environmental management, demonstrating how collective action and community engagement can drive meaningful change.

