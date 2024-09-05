MNCS promises for a unique Blantyre Race event

The Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) has challenged that it is geared to host one of the unique and colourful Blantyre Race competition which will leave a mark in the history of the event which is slated for September 7 2024.

The Council made the promise in Blantyre during a meeting which was aimed providing latest update regarding to the upcoming much awaited annual event.

During the meeting, MNCS Director of Planning and Marketing, Limbani Matola announced that for the first time, the Council has decided to scrap off the registration fees for the main categories of 42.195km race and 10km race which interested participants were supposed to pay a fee of K20 000 and K15 000 per athlete respectively.

According to Matola, the idea behind the new plan is to increase participation in the two categories by allowing other who are willing to compete but they don’t have the capability to source the funds due to financial challenges.

“The management got feedback that there are some good and skilful athletes who are based in far areas like in Northern and Central region but they’re struggling to raise the registration fee, so it has pleased the management to consider those athletes to come and display their talents and we encourage all the athletes to come in their large numbers.

“We would like also to make it clear that the only fees that has scraped off are for the said two categories but the remaining races the registration fee remain intact,” said Matola.

In his remarks, President of the Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM), Kondwani Chamwala expressed delighted with the idea which he said will help to make the event beautiful and remarkable considering that for an athlete based in far places to come and participate requires a lot of money such as participation fee, transport, food cost accommodation which becomes a tall order to many.

“This waiver is inline with our key pillars which focuses on increased participation in event like this one and I believe with this development we’ll have a great display,” said Chamwala.

Other competitions which are expected to take place during the day include, Aerobics, Fun Run, Music, Tug of war, Kids activities just to mention a few.

Winners in this year’s main event for men’s and women’s categories will pocket K1.5 million and K1 million each.

