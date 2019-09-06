Lilongwe police recover AK47 gun, owner escapes

September 6, 2019 Ethel Sakala- Mana 1 Comment

Malawi Police at Mitundu in Lilongwe on Sunday at around 6 in the morning recovered an AK 47 rifle and 3 live ammunition from an unidentified man.

The recovered gun

Central Region Police deputy spokesperson Inspector Patrick Kasauka said officers from  Mitundu police unit were on patrol at Mchonkhwe Trading Centre when they met an unidentified man with a sack bag on his motorcycle.

“The officers stopped him to check what he had in the sack bag but he did not stop. Instead he started running away.

“Police run after him until he dropped the sack bag and vanished into a nearby graveyard,” said Kasauka.

He said upon checking in the bag, officers found the rifle and ammunitions and have since launched a manhunt to find the man.

Kasauka further appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information that may lead to the arrest of the said unidentified man.

Vinjenje
Guest
Vinjenje

That gun belongs to a cadet

2 hours ago