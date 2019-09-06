TNM brings youth ICT skills workshops

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM Plc, will hold the inaugural coding workshop that aims at developing digital skills of young men and women in the country.

The first workshop targeting the youth between the ages of 10 and 16 will be conducted this Saturday at the Polytechnic’sUnicef Hub in Blantyre.

TNM Head of Brand & Communication Sobhuza Ngwenya said the workshops will promote coding in Malawi and encourage people to start learning it at an early age.

“At TNM we value the role of technology in this 21st century and the growing demand for software engineers. As such, we decided to roll out these workshops in order to equip the young people with coding skills that enhance ICT implementation and adoption,” said Ngwenya.

He also noted that coding teaches children how to communicate and teaches logical thinking.

“Coding is another language. Children`s should be exposed to different languages at an early age. Coding helps children to be able to visualize abstract concepts, lets them apply math to real-world situations, and makes math fun and creative.

“Coding is a basic literacy in the digital age, and it is important for kids to understand and be able to work with and understand the technology around them,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said that the telco’s approach is one way of responding to the rising need for specialists in the field of ICT.

“Our world heavily relies on technology to the extent that people with technology related skills have more options in life. The running of coding workshops corresponds with our vision of being a trusted and reliable telco operator that drives innovation and imparts knowledge to nourish ICT expertise,” he said.

He added that coding also fosters creativity because children who experiment learn and strengthen their brains.

“Learning the basics of technology should start at tender age to developing ICT skills which is a catalyst of development. The coding workshops for young people will develop the abilities in problem solving, excellent communication skills, multitasking, aesthetic judgment and design skills,” he added.

TNM will rolled out aseries of coding workshops in partnership with Huawei Technologies and Cityside Media.

