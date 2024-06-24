Lilongwe resident Alinafe Ziggy Chadwala risks MK200m lawsuit for defaming Zikhale Ng’oma

A Lilongwe resident Alinafe Ziggy Chadwala risks being sued for MK200 million damages for defaming the Minister of Homeland Security, Dr. Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, on social media.

Ng’oma has since written Chidwala, through private practice lawyer Oscar Taula, demanding that the resident must cease and desist from posting defamatory statements about him.

Taulo confirmed writing the demand letter, stating that his client has learned that the socialite has engaged in spreading false, destructive, and defamatory rumors about him.

Quoting section 200 of Penal code Cap 7:01 of Laws of Malawi, the lawyer said it is unlawful to engage in defamation of another’s character and reputation.

“Chidwala’s defamatory statements involved making false claims that our client had commenced a court action against you in respect of a land that you are sharing boundary with him and that he has already started building a fence on the same land while the case is still in court. It is our client’s story that he has never taken any court action against you or anyone else in Malawi and he does not own any piece of land in your area,” reads a demand letter in part.

“Accordingly, we demand that you (a) immediately cease and desist your unlawful defamation of our Client and further we demand you to make a public apology of your defamatory statement against our Client within 24 hours in all social media platform that you have been using to damage our Client’s character and reputation. Kindly be advised that we are under legal instructions to seek available legal remedies including seeking injunctive relief and monetary damages of sum of MK 200 million if you fail to comply with our demand within 24 hours,” concludes Taulo.

Chidwala could not be immediately contacted for a comment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!