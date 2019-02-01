Lilongwe residents rubbish shoddy road project by Plem Construction: City Council under fire

Lilongwe City Council together with residents of Kawale and Chilinde townships are angry at Plem Construction company for what they call shoddy work on a 5-kilometre road stretch from Chilinde to NAPHAM offices in Kawale.

Plem upgraded the road in 2016 after winning a multi-million tender from the city council. As a client, the council emphasized during commencement on the need for city roads to be of good standard.

However, it is now evident that the construction company did a bad job on this road rendering it to potholes just in under 24 months.

“This is pure sub-standard work by Plem. They just used a small fraction of the money given to maximise profits and here we are struggling as if it is an earth road again,” lamented one Kawale resident Paul Kwenda, who uses the road on daily basis running business errands.

The shoddy work on this road is a painful reminder for Lilongwe City Council and residents because in 2017 Plem was also found in the wrong when they constructed another substandard road in Area 24.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development queried the council on the construction of roads in the city which have been rated as not up to the standard.

At that time the company was forced to rush back to the site and rectify the many problems but to no avail. Today the Area 24 Road is again damaged on many patches, making life difficult for car owners and commuters in the area.

Meanwhile, the city authorities say they will reconsider their future working partnership with Plem due to incidents of poor workmanship.

“It is highly unlikely that Lilongwe City Council will give any more projects to Plem. They have failed to prove their competence over the past years. We can not risk our funds on companies that are not ready to deliver,” a reliable source at the council said in a telephone interview.

Also in 2016, Plem was also courted in controversy for constructing a sub-standard road in Mzuzu City. The road developed potholes within two months after handover to the city authorities.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :