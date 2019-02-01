All systems go for  North Malawi Miss Glam and Glory auditions

The inaugural auspicious Miss Glam and Glory auditions invade the northern region from 1st to 3rd February in a bid to find fifteen contestants who will participate at national level at the grand finale.

The northern region auditions kick start in Karonga on 1st February at Museum Hall before heading to Mzimba and Katoto Secondary School in that order.

Speaking to Nyasa Times in an exclusive interview, Miss Glam and Glory organizer Manoj Bandekar said Miss Glam and Glory has so far identified 21 stunning beauties from the central region.

“This is a national contest. After the northern region, we will be heading to the south,” he disclosed.

Bandekar then disclosed that Miss Glam and Glory beauty contest focuses on core main objectives which include women empowerment and educating women on safe cosmetics.

“Through our Glam and Glory ambassadors, we have managed to identify and donate various items in area 23 and 25. We recently donated sanitary pads, soap, maize, cement and stationary to almost 200 orphans. Our ambassadors Monalisa Kafuwa who emerged area 23 queen as well as Snikiwe Mvula and Queen Bahati who emerged first and second princesses respectively have been helpful in our endeavors,” he explained.

He added: “Area 25 queen Esther Sambo, first princess Beatrice Chisoni and second princess Ettah Chirwa also helped us in reaching out to orphanages in area 25. We made the donations in partnership with Bliss GVS Pharma Limited.”

Bandekar further stressed that Miss Glam and Glory is an annual event.

“This is not a one year project. Therefore, we are appealing to Non-Governmental Organizations and the corporate world to empower the lives of girls and young women as well as the underprivileged who cannot afford sanitary pads and stationary in schools,” he appealed.

Bandekar added: ‘We need to kid our girls in school.”

In his remarks, Bliss GVS Pharma Limited Country Manager Vikas Sonawane applauded Glory and Glam for such an initiative.

“We are committed to this great cause. We will continue helping orphanages in different communities,” Vikas promised.

Bandekar then revealed that Chimwemwe Chipungu will be guest of honour in Karonga auditions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :