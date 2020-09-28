Lilongwe traffic interchange opens for motorists’ use with mixed traffic experiences

The K7.6 billion Area 18 Traffic Interchange in Lilongwe has opened Monday morning for motorists’ use with mixed traffic experiences as some motorists found it easy to maneuver through the interchange sideway loops, others struggled with the same.

A woman found at the interchange said people are struggling to switch from one lane to another. She said after some time, people will get used.

The Area 18 Cloverleaf Traffic Interchange is located at the site of the then Area 18 Roundabout. It boasts an upper road from Parliament Roundabout to Bingu National Stadium which was upgraded to dual carriageway.

The underpass also has a dual carriage on the M1 and is expected to be later connected to the planned Kanengo to Mchinji Roundabout dual carriageway.

Motorists are pleased that Malawi is finally registered to have one road interchange When toured the interchange it was seen a lot traffic of traffic were using the interchange.

Roads Fund Administration Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Malata said there were a number of challenges which delayed the implementation of the project.

Malata said the new road has incorporated modern safety features such as separation of motorised and non-motorised traffic which has improved safety to road users.

The project financier , NBS Bank chief executive Oofficer , Kwanere Ngwenya said his company has pumped in K10 Billion towards the project.

Ngwenya said the project will have many benefits to the motorists in Lilongwe City and the public in general.

