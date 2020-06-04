Lilongwe Water Board commissions Area 25 Customer Service Center

The Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) on Thursday officially commissioned its Customer Service Center in Area 25 (B) as one way of bringing services closer to the people.

The Minister of Irrigation and Water Development, Charles Mchacha has since hailed the institution for constructing the facility and called for mindset change among water service providers in the country.

The new LWB Service Center is expected to serve around 250,000 customers from Area 25, 49, 50 and 51. Customers from these four areas have been accessing LWB services at the Kanengo Zone Office which has always been congested in the dimension of customer service.

In his remarks, LWB Board Chairperson, Bishop Dr. Charles Tsukuluza said the construction of the Service Center will help to reduce that congestion and improve service delivery.

And speaking after commissioning the Center, Mchacha said from now on customers will not be traveling long distance just to pay bills.

“It should be noted that to access LWB Zone Office in Kanengo from Area 25, it takes two minibuses if one is using a public transport. This facility means that now the Board has increased number of its bill pay-points which will eventually decongest the Zone Office in Kanengo,” said Mchacha.

Mchacha who was accompanied by several the ministry officials as well as the deputy Minister, Esther Majaza, has since urged other institutions in the country to adopt mindset change by implementing various innovations aimed at serving customers.

“Lilongwe Water Board is a stand out performer because they are moving with time, and I expect other institutions to follow suit. Let’s move with time. Its government’s desire to see services being closer to people, and this is what the Board has done. Soon they are opening new centers in other area,” he added.

The opening of the Service Center has come at a right time, when the whole World is adopting initiatives to reduce the risk of Corona Virus (Covid-19) transmission. The Center supports movement restrictions model to reduce further spread of the virus.

The Customer Service Center has been constructed at a total cost of K110 million. The whole project has been financed with funds from the World Bank/IDA through LWSP. The construction works and the whole set-up has taken six months (from November, 2019 to May, 2020) to be completed.

The Center situated in Area 25 (B) behind Kabwabwa Cemetery, is expected to offer the following services: post-paid bill payments, prepaid water token sales, bill enquiries, new water connection applications and reporting faults.

