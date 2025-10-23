Lilongwe Water Board constructs 3rd Water Treatment: To be ready in May, 2026

The Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has disclosed that the construction of its Third Water Treatment plant with a capacity of 50,000 cubic metres per day will be completed in March, 2026.

The plant is funded by European Investment Bank (EIB) to the tune of Euros 20million.

LWB Chief Executive Officer Silli Mbewe told journalists on Wednesday during a media tour of the plant in Lilongwe that the completion will help reduce the growing demand for portable water in the city.

“Once the construction works completes next year, we will be to address the deficit which we have due to demand for portable water,” he said.

According to Mbewe, water demand for the board has increased from 151000 in 2020 to 172,542 cubic metres per day in 2024.

While the supply side has moved from 98000 in 2020 to 118,000 cubic metres/day in 2024 leading to a deficit of 50, 000m3/day.

Apart from the construction of a third plant, he said, the board has lined up several short, mid and long term interventions to stabilise water supply and reduce service disruptions.

The solutions include removal of pipe network restrictions to optimise water pressure, installation of air valves, and redirecting the supply of one area to reservoirs that have adequate levels, implementing energy alternative sources at its strategic sites as well as Non Revenue Water management among others.

The board’s Southern Zone Manager, Dan Kafuka said the demand for water in Lilongwe is increasing due to urbanisation.

“We need to increase production of water hence the construction of this treatment water,” he said.

Kafuka said almost 70 per cent of the construction works has been done and the plant will be ready by next year.

