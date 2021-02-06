Lilongwe Water Board donates oxygen cylinders to Kamuzu Central Hospital 

Lilongwe Water Board on Friday (donated 156 gas cylinders to the Kamuzu Central Hospital’s isolation center at Bingu National Stadium. The donation is worth K10 million.

Speaking during the handover of the gas cylinders, LWB Board Chairperson, Engineer George Kajanga said the donation is part of the Board’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“We felt duty-bound to take part in the efforts being undertaken by various stakeholders to join Government in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The established Bingu National Stadium Field Hospital is within our area of operational jurisdiction, and hence our choice to channel our donation to the facility,” Kajanga said.

Kajanga said the donation will help to ease the challenge of oxygen gas the field hospital is facing to ably provide enough care to the patients.

He added that apart from the donation of the gas cylinders, LWB has also released one of its water bowsers which has been complementing water supply to the facility.

“I would like to thank the World Bank who supported us with the water bowser as a COVID-19 emergency response under the Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project (LWSP). The water bowser has been assigned to the facility for an initial period of three months.”

Meanwhile, Kajanga has since commended other stakeholders and individuals who have been donating towards the fight against the pandemic.

“I would like to pledge LWB’s continued support towards this course as we know that the pandemic is still amidst us. Let me also urge the corporate world to complement Government’s efforts in this fight. Together we can win the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

In her remarks, Minister of health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda applauded LWB for the timely gesture.

“Government is trying its best, and it is commendable when institutions and individuals are coming in with various support towards the fight against this pandemic. The gas cylinders are some of the items have been looking for. This will ease the challenges we have been facing,” she said.

The donation of the gas cylinders follows a water donation LWB is providing to the isolation center (Bingu National Stadium field hospital).

Lilongwe Water Board will be providing K5.6 million value of water to the field hospital through a dedicated water bowser for an initial period of three months.

