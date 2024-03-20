Lilongwe Water Board supports Area 25 Health Centre with assorted equipment worth K13.8 million

Lilongwe Water Board, (LWB) today handed over assorted equipments and plumbing installation materials worth MK13.8 million at Area 25 Health Centre in Lilongwe.

Engineer Gustaf Chikasema who is director of production and administration at LWB said the donation is part of their cooperate social responsibility, as they thrive to strengthen relationships with communities in public service delivery and the donation will help in eliminating some of the dairy challenges at the facility.

“We will still continue helping Area 25 Health Center, as in this financial year we want to construct a water tower and put a tank and help them with running water for the facility,” Chikasema said.

Some of the materials include surgical gloves, disposable aprons as well as shovels and wheelbarrows for cleaning activities at the hospital.

Chikondi Nkhweliwa Chitsime who is the health center area in-charge at the facility said this is a timely donation but she was quick to react on the need for more support from the cooperate world as sometimes they run short of some utilities as they have huge catchment population.

Senior Group Malembe of the area commended the gesture and made an appeal to the health care service providers at the hospital and anyone responsible to take good care of the materials.

The health center has the catchment population of over 222,000 people.

