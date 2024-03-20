Disturbing! Over 80 Malawians die in South Africa every month

Consul General for Malawi in South Africa Max Biwi, says that over 80 Malawians die each month in the rainbow nation and his office has been working with several partners to help in repatriation the bodies.

This was revealed at an engagement meeting between the office of the consulate general and Mthunzi Funeral Services Company, a subsidiary of Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited, which has stepped up efforts to ease the burden Malawians living in South Africa face during bereavement.

The company’s General Manager, Onismas Karadzai, led Mthunzi’s delegation at the Malawi Consulate General where among others met with representatives of the Malawi communities in South Africa.

According to Karadzai, Mthunzi Funeral Services Company is coming in to address the challenges that Malawians in diaspora, normally face when repatriating their loved ones’ remains.

“We have initiated discussions with the Malawi Consulate General and representatives of Malawian communities in South Africa. We are introducing Mthunzi Funeral Services’ operations and explore collaborative initiatives with the Consulate and potential partners. Additionally, we are also marketing Mthunzi’s services to South African-based Malawians and gain insights into their funeral needs, “he said.

Karadzai said Mthunzi Funeral Services Company, is commitment to offering comprehensive services, including repatriation and other funeral expenses, to Malawians in South Africa, regardless of whether they are on insurance coverage or a cash basis.

In his remarks, Consul General for Malawi in South Africa Max Biwi, commended Mthunzi Funeral Services for the initiative, noting the significant number of Malawian deaths in South Africa of about 80 each month and the consulate’s role in repatriating bodies.

“We are pledging our support on raising awareness of Mthunzi’s services to all Malawians living in South Africa” he said.

In closing, Malawi’s High Commissioner in South Africa, Stella Ndau, praised Old Mutual for their planned assistance, affirming readiness to collaborate with any corporate entity supporting government’s sustainable and economic goals.

