CSEC condemns vandalism acts at Kamwanya CDSS, calls for swift action

Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC), strongly condemns reprehensible act of vandalism at Kamwanya Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Mchinji district, where among others 7,200 textbooks were deliberately set ablaze.

This is according to a statement dated 19th March, 2024 signed by CSEC executive director Benedicto Kondowe and board chairperson Limbani Nsapoato where it is also highlighting that during this deplorable incident Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratories were maliciously damaged and this has become a disturbing trend across the nation with nine secondary schools fall victims to such senseless acts.

“The destruction of Kamwanya CDSS, including the deliberate destruction of education resources and infrastructure is an affront to the values of education and progress,” reads part of the statement.

The statement also expresses worry on that fact these acts are occurring when efforts are being made to improve educational facilities and opportunities for students.

The statement also highlight that the closure of schools in Ntcheu district due to similar acts of vandalism underscores the severity of this issue and its detrimental impact on education.

The coalition says it is committed in upholding discipline and safeguarding educational institutions from acts of vandalism.

They are also urging parents, guardians as well as religious leaders, community leaders, NGOs and all stakeholders to collaborate with government addressing the causes of indiscipline in schools.

CSEC is demanding urgent attention and concerted efforts to address the underlying issues.

