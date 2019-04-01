Lilongwe women resolve to embrace prayers: ‘Come, for everything is now ready’

Women from Lilongwe have agreed to embrace prayers in their everyday life, in order to combat the tribulations which the country is currently facing.

The women made the resolution on Saturday at Don Bosco Parish in Lilongwe during the closing of the World Day of Prayer (WDP) which was started on March 1, 2019 in the Eastern part of the country under the theme ‘Come, for everything is now ready’.

The women dwelled on Bible Chapter, Luke 14 Verses 15-24, which gives a parable of a rich man who organized a great banquette and invited his many friends to attend, at the time for the banquette the rich man sent his servant to call the invited guests saying ‘Come, for everything is now ready’.

Upon being called, the invited guests started making excuses. The first person said to the servant ‘I have bought a field and I must go out and see it, please have me excused’. Another one said ‘I have bought five yoke of oxen, and I got to examine them. Please have me excused’.

Another guest said, ‘I have married a wife, and therefore I cannot come’. The servant went back to his master and reported all what had happened. Then the master instructed the servant to go to the high way and call the poor, crippled, blind and lame and all came and filled his house.

WDP Central Region Coordinator, Mercy Mganga said they intends to mobilize women from different churches to come together and pray for the nation.

“We hold World Day of Prayer, as one way of bringing women of various Christian churches to come on one place and worship for various challenges affecting our country, bearing in mind that despite being of different churches, we are one family,” she explained.

Mganga added that with WDP their focus was to pray for different key issues affecting the country including; the abduction of persons with albinism, floods and praying for violent free upon the forthcoming tripartite elections.

The prayers was graced by one of the Country’s Women Activists, Nasrin Pillane advised women to be united if they have to excel in their life.

she told the women to be strong in prayers in order to overcome various challenges that are affecting them.

WDP in Lilongwe was patronized by women from diverse denominations including; Assembles of God, Zambezi Evangelical Church, Lutheran, Roman Catholic and Church of Central Africa Presbyterian.

