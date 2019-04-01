2 men jailed 14 years  each for taking turns to rape old woman

Two men have been jailed for a total of 14 years each after being convicted of gang-rape by Rumphi First Grade Magistrate Court.

The convicts Chimwemwe Chatha, 23, Kel Malonda, 21, were found guilty by the court on Thursday for taking turns in raping an old woman on March 14 2019.

The sexual assault happened at Sato Village in the district, according to police.

The denied the charge but prosecution by police with three witnesses successfully proved the case.

Magistrate Culthebert Phiri condemned the two men for subjecting the old woman to a brutal sexual attack.

He said the conviction and lengthy prison sentence should serve as a warning to would-be offenders.

