2 men jailed 14 years  each for taking turns to rape old woman

April 1, 2019 Judith Moyo – Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Two men have been jailed for a total of 14 years each  after being convicted of gang-rape  by Rumphi First Grade Magistrate Court.

An artist’s impression of a court proceeding

The convicts Chimwemwe Chatha, 23, Kel  Malonda, 21,  were found guilty by the court on Thursday for taking turns in raping an old woman on March 14 2019.

The sexual assault happened  at Sato Village in the district, according to police.

The denied the charge but prosecution by police with three witnesses successfully proved the case.

Magistrate Culthebert Phiri condemned the two men for subjecting the old woman to a brutal sexual attack.

He said the conviction and lengthy prison sentence should serve as a warning to would-be offenders.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
IantanaAtsotsiKenzMabvuto Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Atsotsi
Guest
Atsotsi

Tsoka mtunda ndi nyanja ku prison’ko,kukubwera anyamata anyere kumeneko! Samalani mudzigona ndi ma boxer othina bwino…kkkk nde 14 years? tiva kut wina wafa ndi nyere nanga mpaka gogo mahule osewa?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mabvuto
Guest
Mabvuto

After reading the headlines , I automatically knew it should be somewhere in the north.
I rest my case

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kenz
Guest
Kenz

I think mabvuto you are an I Dior hence your name

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Iantana
Guest
Iantana

very funny , yes in the north but the convicts come from Lilongwe (Chatha and Malonda) zimvere mtolo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
25 minutes ago

More From web