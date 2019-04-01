Chakwera confident of winning Malawi presidential elections next month

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has expressed optimism to overthrow, through the ballot, the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the May 21 watershed elections.
Chakwera speaking in Mangochi on Sunday at a campaign political rally he addressed at Makanjira Community Ground said he was confident the people of Malawi will vote wisely on May 21 in view of the current economic and social challenges the country is facing.
The MCP leader said when Malawians step into the voting booth to get the DPP out; they will be doing it “for the love of their children and for the love of their country.”
Chakwera, accompanied by his deputy Sidik Mia, former president Joyce Banda (Peoples Party- PP) former vice president Khumbo Kachale (Freedom Party), maintained that the DPP administration is a government that has to go on grounds that it is dishonest, incompetent, clueless, recalcitrant, abusive, violent, divisive, wasteful and secretive.
He also bemoaned the wrongful-self enrichment in the DPP administration, saying President Peter Mutharika declared at the launch of the manifesto in 2014 that “there shall not be Cashgate scandal under the DPP”, but now it has simply worn a new face.
Chakwera further accused the DPP for strayed from its campaign promises, especially those that touch on reducing presidential powers.
.He warned parties to realise that election manifestos are not just documents to fly about to woo voters, but a blueprint of an oncoming government.
Chakwera also said he will protect the country’s borders when elected, saying DPP has failed to protect the country’s boundaries such as that of Makanjira and Jenda in Mzimba.
“Our MCP government will protect the boundaries of this country whether it is land or lake,” said Chakwera.
“Our territory is non-negotiable. We will protect your interests,” he added.
Speaking earlier, former president Banda said MCP leadership would restore the dignity of the country’s traditional leaders who she said are being “forced to work like slaves.”
Earlier, Mia said Chakwera had capacity to turn around the country’s fortunes.
Earlier, Mia said Chakwera had capacity to turn around the country's fortunes.

He said Malawians have learnt a lesson and they will vote wisely next month.
Chakwera sangawine anafoiritsa 50+1 chifukwa cha dyera and every Malawian knows it.
Malawians are not stupid to vote for MCP. Never again
They will certainly vote for MCP under the leadership of Dr. Chakwera. Scaremongering is not going to work this time around. Malawians are tired of a president who collude with Indians to steal their hard earned tax money. To hell with DPP.
So Mia is saying Chakwera has the capacity to around the country`s fortunes and not MCP and not him inclusive. I prefer he could have been saying the MCP gvt. On the boundaries as Leader of Opposition what did he do coz the issue has been there. Or when has he realised that there aare boundaries issue? Koma mukazaluza will you accept the defeat? All the same good luck.
Uyu akudutsa basi. DPP inachulutsa utambwali kwambiri hence no longer trusted.
Absolutely right Changing is coming and its nigh Chakwera gonna be the head of state whether we like it or not mark my words
DZIKO LAKE LITI?
Malawi will be led by Chakwera as president from May 23, 2019. This is truth. No amount of denying or political machination will change this truth. We thank the Almighty God for inspiring Chakwera to consider leading this nation as its president. Receive all the glory, honour and praise, Heavenly Father.
Your ways are indeed not our ways.
Let it be, according to His will
Enawa alitenga dziko ngati munda wawo. Kuba kwafika pochititsa manyazi and no one seems to care. Mutharika is too slow to be for a president and he has to be shown an exit door. Chakwera has my vote.
conflict of interest