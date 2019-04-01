Chakwera confident of winning Malawi presidential elections next month

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has expressed optimism to overthrow, through the ballot, the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the May 21 watershed elections.

Chakwera speaking in Mangochi on Sunday at a campaign political rally he addressed at Makanjira Community Ground said he was confident the people of Malawi will vote wisely on May 21 in view of the current economic and social challenges the country is facing.

The MCP leader said when Malawians step into the voting booth to get the DPP out; they will be doing it “for the love of their children and for the love of their country.”

Chakwera, accompanied by his deputy Sidik Mia, former president Joyce Banda (Peoples Party- PP) former vice president Khumbo Kachale (Freedom Party), maintained that the DPP administration is a government that has to go on grounds that it is dishonest, incompetent, clueless, recalcitrant, abusive, violent, divisive, wasteful and secretive.

He also bemoaned the wrongful-self enrichment in the DPP administration, saying President Peter Mutharika declared at the launch of the manifesto in 2014 that “there shall not be Cashgate scandal under the DPP”, but now it has simply worn a new face.

Chakwera further accused the DPP for strayed from its campaign promises, especially those that touch on reducing presidential powers.

.He warned parties to realise that election manifestos are not just documents to fly about to woo voters, but a blueprint of an oncoming government.

Chakwera also said he will protect the country’s borders when elected, saying DPP has failed to protect the country’s boundaries such as that of Makanjira and Jenda in Mzimba.

“Our MCP government will protect the boundaries of this country whether it is land or lake,” said Chakwera.

“Our territory is non-negotiable. We will protect your interests,” he added.

Speaking earlier, former president Banda said MCP leadership would restore the dignity of the country’s traditional leaders who she said are being “forced to work like slaves.”

Earlier, Mia said Chakwera had capacity to turn around the country’s fortunes.

He said Malawians have learnt a lesson and they will vote wisely next month.

