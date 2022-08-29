Limbani Chibwana drops new hit song ‘Khalidwe’

Malawi’s celebrated song writer, composer and renowned producer, Limbani Chibwana has dished out a new hit song entitled ‘Khalidwe’, which has been pulled out from his pending album set to be released in a few months time.

In the song, the Ndamasulidwa hit maker speaks against the tendency by people to focus on their negative backgrounds as point of reference and that the song is a reminder and his belief that times and seasons change — a change which people should consider adopting.

‘’I talk about a child who is born in a non-God-fearing family but defies the odds to become a leading servant of the Lord,” he said in an interview. “However, people want to him back by referring to his family background. So, I speak against such tendencies in people to judge others, their efforts and their works.”

The song was recorded at his CL Touch Studios and Mathumela Studio in Lilongwe by Chibwana and Lulu and its video is already out on YouTube.

Khalidwe has been released from an 15-song album entitled Chisomo, scheduled for release in May, 2023, which will be Chibwana’s third album to be released in his music career.

The ‘Ndiyemweyo’ star said more projects are on the cards hinting on having many shows this year.

‘’I have three more songs to produce before end of the year and currently, the CL Touch Band is in intensive rehearsals for extra shows that we earmarked to hold later this year.

With a truly unique sound, Chibwana’s songs continue to attain massive airplay across media outlets in Malawi and eyeful views on online platforms.

