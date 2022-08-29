First Capital Bank dress up Malawi national hockey teams ahead of All Africa Games qualifiers in Zimbabwe

First Capital Bank on Friday donated four sets of game jerseys and training kit to the Malawi national hockey women and men’s teams worth K2 million, which will be used by the two teams in their upcoming All Africa Games qualifiers set to be played from August 31 to September 4 in Zimbabwe.

The hockey teams, comprising 19 girls and 19 boys, were expected to leave the country on Monday (August 29) by road for the round robin format against Zambia, Namibia and the hosts Zimbabwe in which the best top 2 teams will qualify to the All Africa Games finals next year in Ghana.

Head of marketing at First Capital Bank, Twikale Chirwa said they thought it wise to partner the teams and Hockey Association of Malawi (HAM) as they will be carrying the Malawi flag and as such requires total support from every citizen for them to do better at the tournament.

“As you know that apart from sponsoring football, we also organize local hockey competition,” he said. “It pleased us to dress the team with jerseys because apart from representing Malawi, they will also represent our company in the region — since we are available in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mocambique as well as Mauritius.

“It is our hope that our boys and girls will fight hard and qualify to Ghana,” Chirwa said.

HAM president, Wanthaza Mughogho applauded First Capital Bank for the gesture, which he said it is a morale booster to the players, adding that the tournament is very important for Malawi hockey — hence promised to do everything possible not to disappoint the sponsors.

“We last participated in such tournament in 2017 but we don’t take that as a big setback because we are going there fully prepared and will show people that despite the long absence, we still have skilful players who are capable of doing better at international level.

“The players have been in camp for two months and we are very much optimistic that they players will give us positive results,” he said.

