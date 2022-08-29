MALGA’s 16th assembly to fuel urbanization and industrialization drive in local authorities

The Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) says all is set for its 16th Annual General Assembly (AGA) which will take place in Blantyre from 30th August to 1st September, under the theme; Malawi 2063: The Role of Local Authorities in Mobilizing Resources and Partnerships for Urbanization and Industrialization.

MALGA Executive Director, Hadrod Zeru Mkandawire, said the AGA presents an opportunity for the enhancement and strengthening of the capacities of local authorities on resource and partnerships mobilization to effectively contribute towards the realization of urbanization and industrialization within the framework of the Malawi 2063 vision.

He added that the AGA is expected to set the tone, build and institutionalize a body of knowledge on resource and partnerships mobilization for the local authorities to effectively contribute to the urbanization and industrialization within the framework of the country’s long-term development blueprint.

“Industrialization and urbanization are some of the pillars on which the Malawi 2063 development agenda is built on. Urbanization, which is pillar number 3, specifically recognizes the role of the local authorities in achieving the same.

In addition, one cannot rule out the role of the local authorities in industrialization which is pillar number 2. Enhancing own revenue source capacities is one of the strategies identified in achieving the urbanization pillar,” Mkandawire said.

The MALGA executive director further said the association also expects the government to set the tone of its commitment in supporting the local authorities towards urbanization and industrialization, as specifically provided for under the urbanization pillar.

He also said the AGA will review the progress on decentralization and fiscal devolution, specifically looking at key challenges and accomplishments and then make resolutions on how best to engage the central government in resolving the remaining bottlenecks so that the country has meaningful decentralization both at political and fiscal level.

According to Mkandawire, MALGA—an umbrella body for all local authorities in the country—has organized its 16th AGA within the concept of representative democracy and framework of its constitution and strategic plan for the period 2019 – 2024.

He said MALGA, as a membership owned and driven organization, its policy dialogue and advocacy direction, is decided by the general assembly.

“The general assembly brings together all mayors, chairpersons, district commissioners and chief executive officers and other selected delegates from the local authorities. This is the highest policy making body for the association and meets twice a year.

The delegates will be engaged into plenary and group sessions which will culminate into key resolutions that will inform the action points and the communique for the AGA,” Mkandawire said.

He disclosed that the AGA’s tone will be set by the key note address expected to be delivered by the Minister of Local Government, Professor Blessings Chinsinga and other motivational and inspiring speeches by other renowned personalities, including Dr. Thomas Chataghalala Mnthali, Director General of the National Planning Commission.

Financers of the AGA include: World Bank through the Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) project, ActionAid Malawi, Prime Insurance Company, UN Women through the Spotlight Initiative, FDH Bank plc, Oxfam, Development Fund for Local Authorities, Exploits University, NGO Regulatory Authority, Innobuild and Malawi Sun Hotel.

