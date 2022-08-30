Innobuild hands over land to athlete Simwaka

Innobuild Limited, a real estate agency, has finally fulfilled its pledge of giving plots to Malawi’s female athlete Asimenye Melody Simwaka and her coach Pachisi Nyasulu.

Simwaka was outstanding at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England as she became the first Malawian athlete to reach women’s 400 metres final where she finished sixth. She came very close to ending Malawi’s 36 year Commonwealth Games medal drought.

The hand-over ceremony of the two 15 by 30 metre plots took place on Sunday at Dunduzu in Mzuzu and coach Nyasulu received the plots on behalf of himself and the athlete who is with the Malawi Women’s National Football Team for 2022 Cosafa games to take place in South Africa.

Speaking after handing over the pieces of land, Innobuild Limited Regional Manager for the north, Stuart Swira, told Nyasa Times it was necessary to award the two for putting Malawi on the map.

“Innobuild is a company for Malawians and by Malawians. We have kept our promise. As Malawians, the two have put Malawi on the map and we thought it was good for us to reward them that way,” explained Swira.

And in a separate interview, Simwaka said the gesture will motivate other athletes to work hard.

“This is a rare and encouraging gesture. I missed the hand-over ceremony because I am in camp. You know besides marathon I also play football and so from Birmingham I was called into football camp as Malawi prepares for Cosafa.

“I am so grateful to Innobuild for recognising me and my athletics coach in this way. I feel my fellow athletes can also get encouraged to work hard with this kind of rewards,” remarked the athlete who recently passed out from military training and is based at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe.

