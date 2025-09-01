Limbe Muslim Jamaat donates K250m worth of items to QECH

As apart of cerebrating the birth of Prophet Muhammad, Limbe Muslim Jamaat has donated 2 000 packs and 52 beds to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

The donation was valued at K250 million.

Coordinator for the distribution, Abdul Kassam, said in the Islamic calendar of 12 Rabiul Awal 1447 they commanded to do charitable works to less privileged like to feed them and encouraged to helping one another.

Kassam said in the 2 000 package it contains 5 kilograms of maize flour, 1 kilogram of sugar, 500 grams of salt, 4 packets of soya pieces, 500 grams of rice, 2 bars of laundry soap, 250 militres of cooking oil,1 packet of 500 militres milk, 2 packets of biscuits and 5 satches of thanzi ORS.

Head of nurses at the facility Linly Kaneka thanked LMJ for the gesture saying it will assist patients and guardians.

On his part, spokesperson for LMJ Ibrahim Mataya said the entire week is holy and it will come to the climax come Friday from 9 am as they have Ziyarah parade from Kanjedza Mosque into Limbe town up to Mpingwe Sports Club where prayers will be conducted.

