Linde Lounge to host Ladies Hangout Night, an all female DJs event

Linde Lounge in Mzuzu will this weekend, July 26 host Ladies Hangout Night, an event that features female deejays.

To be hosted by MC Burkin, the event will see DJ Nyenyezi, DJ Bubblegum, DJ Thando and La Perle The DJ showcasing their skills on the decks.

In an interview, organizer of the Ladies Hangout Night, DJ Maya said the event idea behind the event is to promote female deejays in the country.

“The idea came from shortage of female deejays in the creative industry and the exposure they need, and most importantly, this event is not only aimed at promoting female deejays but also promoting female musicians as well,” he said

The event which has been taking place annually, from 2016, with Blantyre being the main host, it is now being taken to other cities.

This event started in 2016 and since then its been happening once a year, this is the first time we are doing it three times in one year, the first one happened at Blues Bar and Restaurant in Blantyre, and most of the time the event has always happened at Blues, now we are taking it to the north due to popular demand and that gives us an advance to explore other towns to host this event,” said Dj Maya adding that next year they are planning to expand further by organizing a garden event with female musicians and deejays

He said so far, the response has been good from both the entertainment lovers and female deejays.

“Since I started this project, there has been demand to grow the event and I get calls from female deejays to be added to the lineup, thats why we are having one or two additions per event. Most cases we used to have only two female deejays, but now we have more, and we have even decided to introduce female hosts to make the event more spicy,” he said.

The entry at the door is K5000.

