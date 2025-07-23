MPICO Plc Conducts Fire Drill to Boost Emergency Preparedness

MPICO Plc, a subsidiary of Old Mutual Malawi Limited, on Wednesday conducted a fire drill at Gateway Mall in Lilongwe as part of its ongoing safety and emergency preparedness efforts.

The exercise aimed to test the facility’s readiness to respond to fire outbreaks and other emergencies. It involved key emergency stakeholders, including the Lilongwe City Council Fire Brigade and MASM Emergency Medical Services.

Speaking after the drill, MPICO Plc Head of Property Services, Elliot Jambo, said the exercise reflects the company’s commitment to safety and risk management across its properties.

“Gateway Mall is one of Malawi’s premier commercial facilities. As part of Old Mutual’s values, we continuously invest in the safety and well-being of our tenants, customers, and the wider community,” Jambo said.

Lilongwe City Council Fire Officer Lawrence Gangile commended the collaboration and assured the public of their readiness.

“We are fully equipped and prepared to respond to emergencies, as demonstrated during this exercise,” Gangile said.

