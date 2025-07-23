Witness Tells Court: Norman Chisale Bought 63 Vehicles Worth K407 Million in Just Two Years

A state witness has revealed in court that Norman Chisale, former security aide to ex-President Peter Mutharika, bought 63 vehicles between 2017 and 2019, at a total cost of K407 million.

The third state witness, Ellenor Banda, an officer at the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), resumed her testimony today before the High Court in Lilongwe as government continues to press Chisale to explain the source of his wealth.

Banda told the court that records show Chisale made the vehicle purchases over a short period of two years—an amount she described as “unusual” for someone of his known income level.

Today’s hearing began with Banda reading from a bundle of documents listing importation records for the vehicles, including customs clearance details and registration data.

The case, being led by the state, is focused on forcing Chisale to explain how he acquired such massive wealth while serving in a public office. Authorities suspect the assets may have been obtained through abuse of office or other illicit means.

Chisale has denied any wrongdoing. The case continues.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!