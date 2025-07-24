ESCOM’s MEAP Project Transforming Lives, Businesses

The Malawi Electricity Access Project (MEAP), being implemented by the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) with funding from the World Bank, is changing the lives of Malawians through mass electricity connections, allowing people to embark in small scale businesses.

MEAP was launched in December 2022, with USD 71 million funding by the World Bank through the Malawi government, as part of a national energy access expansion initiative.

The aim of the project is to connect 180,000 new on-grid customers by December 2025, targeting households within 500 metres of existing transformers and ready electrical infrastructure.

However, by 21 July 2025, close to 160,000 customers had been connected to electricity, representing an approximate 88 % completion rate of the original target.

During a media tour of the project in the Northern region this week, some of the beneficiaries of the project gave testimonies of how the MEAP project has transformed their lives and businesses.

Chikondi Masiyano, from Chimkusa in Mzimba had this to say about the project;

“Since my house was connected to electricity, I now run a hairdressing salon at home and sell cold drinks. Through this project, ESCOM has changed my life, I’m now able to earn an income through my businesses.”

Another beneficiary, Sharon Nyasulu applauded the quick turn around by ESCOM to connect electricity.

“The speed of the connection from ESCOM was supersonic. I followed all the procedures, and now my life has completely changed because of this initiative.”

Pastor Alinafe Kamzinga of the Amazing Love of God Pentecostal Church in Mzimba says MEAP has made it easier for his church to mobilise members.

“For over five years, we lived without electricity, which created major challenges… electricity is essential to engage the youth. The connection has made it easier to mobilize our congregation. We are fully benefiting from this development, and our members have expressed great gratitude.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Aggrey Phiri of Londowala village, Traditional Authority Mzikubola in Mzimba who said electricity has brought entertainment in his home because family members are able to watch television and movies.

In Mzuzu peri-urban areas like Sonda, beneficiaries shared testimonies of ESCOM has improved economic activity and security in the area.

“My kids can now study at night. I have started a small scale business after being connected to electricity. We thank ESCOM for this project,” said Etinala Kamange of Sonda – Manthaki.

The testimonies highlight the impact of MEAP and how electricity access directly powers small businesses, community hubs, and spiritual engagement.

Innovations ideas under the project such as deposit payment plans and Ready Boards ensure the program is inclusive, thus reaching women-headed families, low-income households, the elderly, and people with disabilities

Additionally, increased connections under the MEAP project help accelerate education, entrepreneurship, public health services, and overall community resilience.

Speaking during a media tour of the project in the Northern region, ESCOM’s Chief Public Relations and Communications Officer, Pilirani Phiri highlighted MEAP’s impact in transforming lives and livelihoods through affordable and inclusive access to electricity.

“The aim of the media tour was to amplify the voices of the beneficiaries and showcase the positive impact of the MEAP project on people’s lives. The impact is phenomenal. Close to 160,000 connected to the grid so far from the 180,000 target by December. When we say electricity is a key stimulus for economic development, this is what we are witnessing under the MEAP project,” said Phiri.

MEAP strategic objectives include raising on-grid electricity access from 12 % in 2020 to around 30 % by 2030 and expanding off-grid access to 20 % by 2030, spearheaded by the Ministry of Energy, achieving an overall national access goal of 50 % by 2030.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!