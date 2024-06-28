Lions Club supports KCH children cancer centre with a donation of assorted nutritional food items

Lions Club International District 412B, comprising Malawi and Mozambique, has supported Kamuzu Central Hospital Paediatric Cancer Centre with assorted nutritional food items as part of helping the patients to ably respond to the heavy treatment that the disease requires.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held on Thursday evening at KCH, Lions Club District Governor for 412B, Lion Stewart Munthali, underlined that Paedriatic cancer is one of the main service pillars of Lions Club international as such the support only cements their continuous commitment.

On his part, Dr Rizine Mzikamanda, who spoke on behalf of KCH cancer center, thanked the Lions for their continuous support towards the children.

“Nutritional support is a key component supporting the treatment and recovery process of the children. It is important that the patients are properly nourished for them to ably respond to the heavy treatment process that cancer requires. Cancer being a long term chronic illness, do drain the patients and families in a number of ways as such we look forward to more partners for support,” he said.

Tikondwe Sichinga, Chief Nursing Officer at KCH-Cancer Centre, echoed Dr Mzikamanda thanking the support rendered and mentioned that there are many areas of need around the centre specifically targeting the patients and guardians.

