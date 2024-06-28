Stakeholders concerned with challenges facing Malawi’s urban, informal settlement dwellers

Urban development experts, policy makers, stakeholders and communities are engrossed in a discussion centered on solving challenges facing urban dwellers especially those living in informal settlements, which will result in issuance of a joint communique outlining collective vision and aspirations for an improved urban sector in Malawi.

The stakeholders converged Thursday in Lilongwe in a meeting dubbed Urban Learning and Networking Event, during which they delved into “pressing issues” surrounding urbanization, largely focusing on a comprehensive review of urban policies, including National Housing Policy and Urban Development Policy, among others.

Themed “Stocktaking Malawi’s Pro-poor Urban Development Policy Reforms and Practices”, the conference was organized by Centre for Community Organization and Development (CCODE) in collaboration with Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture and National Habitat Committee.

According to CCODE Executive Director, Zilire Luka, Malawi is experiencing rapid urbanization with 17 percent of her population living in urban areas and informal settlements, where they do not have access to safe water and adequate housing, among many other challenges.

Luka, therefore, hailed the discussion on improving urban development while emphasizing an “urgent need” to address the challenges faced by marginalized urban communities.

“For the policies on the spotlight, we want to see how the government is including such people in those policies, for this has an implication on the type and quality of the services they want.

“Malawi is experiencing the effects of climate change and most of the people affected are those living in urban areas, more especially in informal settlements. We want to see, as a country, how we are building the resilience of these people”.

Mercy Dube, Director for Urban Development in the Ministry of Local Government, concurred with Luka, adding that the discussion creates a platform for sharing emerging issues in the urban development sector.

“It creates understanding of what we are promoting, including plans, activities, policies, guidelines and standards, more especially in physical development activities and issues that build resilience of poor urban communities”.

