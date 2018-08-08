Lisiti Langa promotion Grand Prize Winner identified: Nurse Lydia Magombo of  Mercy James Institute

Owner of phone number 0888 877 158 which was used to enter the Grand Prize winning receipt in the EFD Lisiti Langa Raffle Draw Promotion has now been identified.

The K2 million winner is Lydia Magombo, a nurse for the Mercy James Institute for Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Magombo bought bread and entered the EFD receipt number 0205/00055556 issued by Breadtalk Limited.

She presented herself at MRA Msonkho House Head Offices in Blantyre during the morning hours of Tuesday, 7th August where all her details were verified.

“It was some friends who told me about it but I was sceptical. However, I gathered courage to come after some family members sent me the draw list. My phone was unreachable because I was in a remote area and could not access phone network,” said Magombo.

MRA Manager for Marketing Communication, Wilma Chalulu said the official handover for the EFD Lisiti Langa Raffle Draw Promotion Grand Prizes will be done on Friday, 10 August.

The second prize of K500,000 & a Plasma TV went to Wisdom Munthali from Chilumba in Karonga while the third prize of an upright fridge and K200,000 was clinched by Blantyre based Leonard Mughogho.

Consolation prizes during the Grand Draw were 10 bicycles; 11 blankets; 4 phones and 20 solar lamps.

The National Lotteries Board (NLB) has since commended the Authority for conducting a fair and transparent competition.

NLB’s Senior Compliance Officer, Mirriam Kumbuyo applauded the Authority for involving the board throughout the processes of the EFD Lisiti Langa Raffle Draw Promotion.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :