Iq’s Omar still fight  UDF despite joining UTM, takes party to court

Former United Democratic Front (UDF) vice president Iqbal Omar has taken the party to court for refusing to receive his nomination papers and K250, 000 for his previous position in the just ended convention.

Omar, who is reported to have joined United Transformation Movement (UTM) and attended its launch in Lilongwe, said he was surprised that the secretariat refused to get his nomination papers and the money when the High Court reinstated him to his position last year after a legal battle.

“My lawyers have gone to court. We are just waiting for the court to fix the date for the hearing of the case. What the UDF has done is illegal and contempt of court,” said Omar.

Omar said he was seeking to be the vice president of the party for the central region but said he was saddened and surprised that the UDF secretariat rejected his nomination papers.

“I am sure, we will seek redress and compensation from the courts,” said Omar.

He said politics should not be enmity, saying to the contrary it is love.

However, UDF re-elected publicist Ken Ndanga said Omar has nothing to do with the UDF, saying he was fired last year because of causing confusion within the party.

“I would advise him to grow up. Even if he was one of the long serving member, it does not mean that he should be bringing confusion in the party,” said Ndanga.

Omar was seen at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe during the launch of UTM and sat at the high table.

During the UDF convention, the party gave its president Atupele Muluzi , who is Minister of Health in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet, another mandate as the party seeks “a new beginning”.

Besides Atupele and secretary general Kandi Padambo, others re-elected unopposed were Lillian Patel (vice-president for the Eastern Region), Victoria Mponela (vice-president for the Northern Region), Carlton Sichinga (treasurer general) and Andrew Mkana (deputy national organising secretary).

In the race for national organising secretary, Abubaker Mbaya beat Martin Jawadu.

The position of national campaign director went to Innocent Baisi who beat Austin Kalimanjira and Ibrahim Jamali while Mike Anthony defeated Clement Stambuli to become vice-president for the Central Region.

UDF’s new deputy treasurer general is Nelson Phoya who defeated Square Mkwanda; national director of elections is Wellington Nakanga who beat Pemba Mussa; and Lance Mbewe—UDF founding member Patrick Mbewe’s son—won the vice-president for the South after beating Frank Mkwanju. Ndanga’s deputy in publicity is Judith Ngwira while Dave Rally will deputise Padambo.

