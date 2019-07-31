Living Waters Church, SDA disassociate from discredited new clergy forum led by Bvumbwe

Two influential faith leaders have disassociated themselves from a pro-Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) peace body initiated to mediate on the current political impasse following the May 21 highly challenged presidential poll.

Some clergy have formed what they call Forum for Peace, Justice and Dialogue which they say is aimed at pacifying the country at this political crossroad and initiate dialogue for the political impasse.

A statement from the Forum says the founding interim chairperson is Reverend Joseph Bvumbwe and Reverend Timothy Nyasulu is the vice chairperson.

But a letter from Living Waters Church says church president Dr. Stanley Ndovie is not party to the forum which has been discredited as advancing the DPP agenda and not those of poverty-stricken Malawians.

“Neither the Trustees of the church nor the president of the church (who is currently on a long missionary trip outside Malawi) reveived any communication about the forum or intentions to form the forum or an invitation to attend any meeting of the said forum,” says the letter issued by Dr. Diston Store Chiweza, general secretary of the church.

The president of the Seventh Day Adventist of Malawi Pastor Frackson Kuyama has requested the chairman of the forum Bishop Bvumbwe to strike off the name of the Seventh-Day Adventist church from the forum.

“As per our telephone conversation on Monday, 29th July, 2019, I write to formally request you, chair, that my name be withdrawn from the list of the executive members of the yet to be launched religious body called ‘Interfaith Forum for Justice, Peace and Dialogue,” says the letter from Kuyama.

Kuyama says as Adventists, they promote peace and love through the spreading of the gospel of Jesus Christ to the world. It is for this reason that I have been attending the previous meetings for peace and dialogue.

“However, let me put it on record as Seventh-Day Adventist pastor, I was attending the meetings to initiate dialogue but not to form and register the grouping as presented in the yet to be published press release, which has already gone viral on social media,” he says.

He says the Seventh-Day Adventist chirch has laid down procedures when it comes to belonging to such groups.

Reverend Brighton Malasa is the secretary and others who make up the interim executive committee include Reverend Edward Chitsonga, Monsignor Boniface Tamani.

The interim committee is also made up of Reverend Madalitso Mbewe, Reverend Matiya Nkhoma, Bishop Charles Tsukuluza, Pastor Frackson Kuyama, Apostle Stanley Ndovie, Sheikh Dinala Chabulika, Reverend Masauko Mbolembole, Alhaji Adam Mwale and Reverend Alex Maulana.

Reports say the Forum has been fully funded by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to counter attack the influence of the quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :