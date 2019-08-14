Livingstonia Synod condemns Chichewa as a compulsory subject in new syllabus

Livingstonia Synod of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has condemned the introduction of Chichewa as a compulsory subject in the new secondary school curriculum by Ministry of Education Science and Technology.

Speaking in an interview the Synod’s General Secretary, Reverend Levi Nyondo said the development is biased as there are several other languages and cultures in Malawi that deserve promotion as well.

“We have a lot of languages and cultures in Malawi that need to be promoted, so why Chichewa only?” observed Nyondo.

Nyondo, therefore, said the synod being one of the key stakeholders, was supposed to be consulted for its input before implementation.

Ministry of education, Science and Technology publicist, Lindiwe Chide said the ministry conducted consultations with all stakeholders across the country before this was implemented.

“We had regional consultations, and I want to believe that the synod was there as one of the key stakeholders.

I am sure they were part of the process and that they were in agreement with all the decisions made,” said Chide.

Chide said a consensus was reached that Chichewa should be among the core subjects after wide range consultative meetings with stakeholders.

Meanwhile, some students from Luwinga secondary school in Mzuzu, who opted for anonymity, said they are unhappy that Chichewa is among the core subjects in the new curriculum as it is not their choice.

