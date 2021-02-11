Livingstonia synod condemns Malawi police excessive force

The Church and Society Programme in the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia has condemned use of excessive force by the Malawi Police Service (MPS) when enforcing Covid-19 preventive measures.

People have been severely beaten by police officers in Mzuzu and Karonga for being found in recreation places at night and without putting on face masks. Some sustained injuries in the process.

In a statement signed by the executive director, Moses Washington Mkandawire, the Church and Society Programme says it is concerned about reports of excessive force on the part of the Malawi Police Service (MPS).

“We are also concerned that enforcement initiatives target those individuals and businesses who are hit hardest by the economic impact of the restrictions. While reports of large employers being held accountable for the protection of their workforces are few, we expect to see enforcement that respects human rights and for it to be meted out equally,” reads the statement in part.

And while thanking the State President, the Vice President and the Covi-19 Taskforce and clusters for their efforts to give leadership to the fight against Covid-19 in Malawi, Church and Society Programme has also called on government to be transparent when sharing information about the pandemic.

“Information gaps raise unnecessary fears and prevent effective local response to the Covid-19 pandemic. We call on government stakeholders to be more transparent in the information shared. Currently, only positive cases, deaths, and present hospital admissions are reported by district.

However, reporting testing and up-to-date treatment capacity per district would give a clearer picture of the spread of the virus in the country and the availability of resources to test and treat where necessary. Such information would reduce not only concerns about testing and treatment inequalities but also encourage local health-seeking behavior,” reads another part of the statement.

A few weeks ago, President Chakwera also condemned police brutality in enforcing Covid-19 preventive measures.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!