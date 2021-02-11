Chakwera faces MCP mutiny: Members want SPC Zangazanga out

Some senior Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials under the Second Liberation of Malawi Nation movement have written President Lazarous Chakwera accussing him of only employing his relatives and Assemblies of God Church members at State House and have also demanded that he fires Secretary to President and Cabinet (SPC) Zangazanga Chikhosi for frustrating the Tonse Alliance agenda.

In a letter dated February 8, 2021 and signed by former MP for Kasungu West Alex Major, the MCP officials accuse Chakwera and Chikhosi of neglecting young, qualified and energetic members within the Tonse alliance in his appointments to various positions.

The letter has listed a number of people appointed at State House such as Chief of Staff Prince Kapondamgaga, aides Reverend Martin Thom, Samson Limbani, Sean Kampondeni, Elias Sauli, Bakuwa and Gedion Kalumbu as being either relatives of Chakwera or members of the Assemblies of God Church while Zangazanga is busy recalling his friends to take up positions in government.

“We have searched in our records and all of the people above are not party members but rather church elders from the Assemblies of God and your immediate family members. Why is it okay for you to work with five people only and leave out all party structures,” reads the letter in part.

The MCP officials have implored Chakwera to do “serious soul searching” about his actions against people in the party who fought tooth and nail for him.

“Do you know that you are there because of the party and not because of your church and family members?” the letter says.

The MCP members have also accused Chikhosi of deliberately frustrating Tonse alliance agenda by sidelining those who fought for change in appointments in civil service.

They claim that Chikhosi – a civil servant – has never been an MCP member but has connections with opposition DPP which saw him being appointed Controller of Statutory Corporations during its rule.

” Apart from frustrating the Tonse administration he is on the forefront sideling those who fought for the liberation…and he is busy rewarding and recalling his friends from retirement to pick up jobs in the civil service meant for young boys and girls who have belief in Tonse philosophy,” says the letter.

It further says Chikhosi is behind most of the shady deals in government which are denting the image of the President.

This comes after uman Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Gift Trapence and coordinator Luke Tembo said in a statement that Chikhosi is threatening Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) to award oil contracts to two suppliers amid corruption allegations.

Chikhosi is forcing the award of oil supply contracts to two companies Mera rejected whose cost will be USD 50 million more.”

Mera reportedly refused to approve the contracts because of irregularities in the awarding of the contracts to the two companies out of 23 bidders.

It is further said that there are also concerns over the capacity of the two companies to supply fuel and over reports that Lake Oil is facing a debt crisis in Tanzania.

HRDC has since demanded the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ABC) to quickly move in and stop the un-procedural award to these two companies.

The MCP officials have listed down seven demands to Chakwera to respond and address by February 28, 2021 saying failure to do so the movement members will mobilise MCP party members to hold vigils in March at MCP district offices ” for prayers so that or cry must be heard”.

Some of the demands are that Chakwera must recall all the diplomats in foreign missions who are known DPP cadets, immediately clear all the rubble in government and provide a clear timeline how the government will implement the consolidated manifesto which propelled Tonse alliance to victory.

The MCP members say that have the full backing of the majority of MPs, executive members. party structures and members from Tonse alliance partners and have enough funds to carry out their plans.

