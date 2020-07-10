Livingstonia Synod elections next month: Rev Nyondo not contesting

The Synod of Livingstonia under the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) will have its elective assembly in Chitipa next month despite the coronavirus (Cov id-19) pandemic.

The current General Secretary for the synod, Reverend Levi Nyondo, says despite the virus pandemic, new leaders should be elected following necessary preventive measures to run the affairs of the synod.

For example, instead of around 600 delegates at the elective conference, only around one hundred will be available. Nkhoma Synod, Blantyre Synod, Harare Synod and South Africa will not be represented as has always been the case.

Nyondo, who is not contesting, says guilds and synodical committee members have been advised not to attend except a minister and a delegate.

“I had my time and now somebody should come in. I have been in office for almost 16 years,” said Nyondo.

The conference is expected to elect a new General Secretary and Synod Moderator among other positions.

Some ministers that have expressed interest to contest on the position of General Secretary include Reverend Douglas Chipofya, Reverend William Tembo, Reverend John Gondwe and Reverend Dr Timothy Nyasulu.

