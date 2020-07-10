Youth Campaign says Chakwera cabinet ‘heartless’ for leaving out youths
Amid increasing and continuing dissatisfaction with President Lazarus Chakwera’s maiden cabinet appointments, the Youth Decide Campaign (YDC) has also poured out its own misgivings–expressing anger over what it describes as “violent and heartless” exclusion of youths from the cabinet.
Apparently, the inclusion in the cabinet of youthful politicians such as Ulemu Msungama, Timothy Mtambo and Sosten Gwengwe has hardly pacified YDC which notes that the three are actually way above 35 years.
According to YDC, the National Youth Policy defines the youths as those people in the age bracket of 10-35 years old.
Leaders of YDC–a consortium of five youth civil sociey organisations in Malawi championing the implementation of a national youth manifesto–addressed a press conference in the Capital Lilongwe where they made these sentiments.
“As it is, President Chakwera’s cabinet has zero youth representation. We rebuke the cabinet in its entirety.
“We also would like to remind the president that he is a signatory to the national youth manifesto and that he committed himself to include the youths in the development agenda of this country,” said Agatha Njunga from Network for Youth Development (NFYD)–a member of the YDC consortium.
Njunga was flanked by YDC team leader Charles Kajoloweka–who is also Executive Director of Mzuzu based human rights and governance watchdog, Youth and Society (YAS).
At the news conference, there was also the National Director of Young Politicians Union (YPU) Clement Makuwa and several other YDC leaders.
With approval from his fellow YDC leaders, Njunga continued stabbing at Chakwera’s cabinet, saying it undermines the development endeavors which are meant at uplifting the lives of the youths.
“The youths constitute over 70% of the population in this country. And many of these are capable to serve in various capacities.
“The exclusion of the youths from the cabinet sends a very wrong message. You can only hear the views of the youths when they are in positions of decision making at all levels.
“Involvement of the youths especially at high level sends a high signal on how every sector must respond to youth participation,” said Njunga.
She then called upon President Chakwera to appoint a new cabinet which she says must include some capable youths who must help push the agenda of thousands of other youths across the country in order to realize their aspirations.
Chakwera, 65, became Malawi’s 6th President after amassing 2 607 043 votes against immediate past president Peter Mutharika’s 1 751 877 votes in the June 23 2020 fresh presidential election.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
afana a pa ghetto alikuti? afana anzawo akulira apa.
Now as a leader, Mr Chakwera, you can not please every one. You have listened enough. It is largely the MCP side of the story that has huge problems. The UTM side seem to be fine.
Will you adjust or take a hardliners path?
Stupid article! Just because you fall in the 10-35 year bracket does not necessary make you suitable for the position of cabinet minister. We are happy with the cabinet! It is clear that the dissatisfied people are the losers in the just ended elections trying miserably to portray a picture of discontent among Malawians – the DPP!
So why was Chakwera signing. They have a point. If he didn t, that was another story
Ulemu,Mtambo ….are not Youth.Zangolowano Chibwana …Follow the example of Mangojwa or Whatever her Name is ….Tipangeni convince tikuvotereni ….Tizichita kufunsa How Youth are You ….LET the People who gave been Given the Chance to Work do the Job….Judge them on their Performance …Cabinet Sikhala Mpaka 5 years Osasintha …Performance of an Individual Matters ….
My grand children are happy to hear this. There’s a good probability that one of them will be appointed Minister for Youth Affairs.
When the Sun goes Down – ‘Thou shall leap what you sow’. and the journey continues….>>>>>>>
Dont worry. The youth will be appointed in the National Youth Service and MYP. Mulila simunati. These past elections were supposed to be a change of Vice president, not change of government. Look now, people and their wives make it to the same cabinet. Two separate convoys and two sets of bodyguards camped at Mia’s house.
Kajoloweka ndi gulu lako yuo are stupid fools, what have you done so far to earn you positions in cabinet? Just gathering yourselves in meeting you think are enough to enable you to be considered for leadership positions, shupit you must contribute, you think Chakwera azingogawa maudindo kwa malova and the lazy people eti? rubbish.
Dont be stupid anyamata anzanga eti??? Do you really have what it takes to be a cabinet minister? Lets fight for positions in a realistic way osati zongopasidwa. Lets get employed and atleast get some experience and then tiyambe zimezi…..look @ the vast knowledge that felix mlusu is bringing into govt……..ife tipitisa chani????? Lets earn things bwino bwino. Even skc has given mpata kwa a chakwera. Cant we learn from him???
Mchewa ndi mlomwe sasiyana, they are both selfish people