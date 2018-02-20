Liwonde National Park to have 13 more lions

African Parks, managers of the Liwonde National Park in Malawi’s Machinga, have announced they will be relocating 13 lions from South Africa to the park.

They said they would also be introducing lions to Majete Wildlife Reserve.

African Parks director, Patricio Ndadzera, said the project was one way of enhancing tourism for the benefit of socio-economic development in Malawi.

“The translocation is a landmark moment for the nation. It is the return of lions to Liwonde after a four-year absence and is symbolic of the unwavering commitment of the Malawian government to restore their national parks,” said Ndadzera.

He disclosed that the project, which will run from February 23 to March 23, is estimated to cost about US$300 000.

African Parks is a non-profit making conservation organization that takes on the complete responsibility for the rehabilitation and long-term management of national parks in partnership with government and local communities.

The NGO was mandated to manage three parks in the country namely Majete, Liwonde and Nkhotakota Game Reserve.

