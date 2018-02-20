Mlodza Secondary School to launch Gifted Ink Malawi

Mlodza Community Day Secondary School in Area 23 in Lilongwe will launch an organization, Gifted Ink Malawi (GIM) on 5th March, 2018 in a quest to unearth creative-writing and various artistic talents among the youth.

The organization’s Public Relations Officer who is a teacher at Mlodza Secondary School, Blessings Gavanala, revealed the development, saying everything was in place to launch the school’s organization.

“All is set to launch our organization as we have brought together different ideas regarding the organization and the launch of the activity will start in the morning up to evening,” said Gavanala.

He added that the launch will be spiced up with different artistic activities including drama by Dzuwa Arts, music performances by Beuce Africa, PDZ and Dream Rapper. Other activities will be drawings display, dancing, poetry and motivation talks, just to mention a few.

According to Gavanala, GIM was established in the year 2011 with the aim of unearthing writing talent among the youth. However, the organization was not effective because of lack of funds, hence the lapse of a long period before its launch.

The launch of the organization will also serve as a fundraising activity for the organization which has only been relying on contributions from its members.

To broaden its scope this time around, the PRO said besides targeting the writing talent, the organization will also focus on other talents like acting, drawing, poetry and music.

Asked on the source of funds to make sure the organization is active this time around, Gavanala said the plan was to link up with other organizations for financial support before they expand to other secondary schools and tertiary institutions in the country.

“We are planning to extend our programs in other secondary schools and institutions of higher learning in all districts of the country,” Gavanala said.

He further said the organization hopes to help empower the youth with artistic skills to enhance their ability for self employment rather than waiting to be employed by companies and organizations.

According to the organization’s spokesperson, tickets for the launch can be purchased at Mlodza Secondary School, Chipasula Secondary School, Biwi Secondary School and Mchitanjiru Community Day Secondary School in Lilongwe at a price of K500.

Despite having been established about six years ago, Gifted Ink Malawi presently has around twenty registered members only.

