Lizbk drops debut gospel album ‘Khungu’

Zomba-based upcoming gospel musician Elizabeth Beatrice Kadyamphungo popularly known as Lizbk in the music arena has finally released her debut gospel album titled ‘Khungu’ where among other things she is giving a testimony to how God served her life from a terrible accident and also giving hope to the hopeless.

Before she started singing for the lord Lizbk released two secular albums including ‘Peace and Harmony’ and ‘Wandipatsa Mwayi’ released in 2013 and 2017 respectively.

Lizbk said people should expect more good music from her saying the latest album carries various love messages and testimonies about how God saved her life when she got involved in an accident on 5 September in 2016 where many people lost their lives.

“This is a powerful album and carries very powerful testimonies about my life, without God I could have lost my life by now and I am also encouraging my fellow Christians to love each other and also trust God in whatever situation.

“I have taken my time to come up with this album. I am very sure that it will change many lives and my plea is that Malawians should take time and listen to my songs with an open ear,” she said.

The songbird added that she has come with a different style of gospel music that will be loved by many.

Recorded in various studios some of the songs include Praise, Tinkonde, Timutamande, Chikondi Chanu, Messiah and Zolembedwa are currently buzzing in different local radio stations.

The artist also thanked Lucius Banda, Wendy Harawa, Tamanyawaka, Paul Banda, Rev. Chimwemwe Mhango and many other radio DJ’s for positively contributing to her music journey by providing advises and also creating different platforms for her to showcase talent.

She also acknowledged her Promoter Wilhelm Stolz from Germany for both Material and Spiritual support.

Apart from music, Lizbk is also a comedian.

