Local leaders get murder suspect from police, surrender him for mob justice

A murder suspect in Nsaru, Lilongwe has been set alight to his death by a mob after local leaders managed to get him from police custody.

Lilongwe police publicist Joseph Kachikho said the murder suspect Innocent Mose allegedly stabbed taxi driver Alfred Sainani who later died.

“Sainani took Mose and other passengers in his vehicle from Lilongwe and after he had dropped everyone except Mose. Mose stabbed him.

“Sainani shouted for help and people came to his rescue but Mose had ran away from the scene but forgot his phone in the vehicle. He later surrendered himself to Nsaru police post,” said Kachikho.

Kachikho said people were very angry with the brutal murder of Sainani and sent the leaders to take him out of the police custody and the police reluctantly surrendered him to them because of to diffuse the tension.

Kachikho said before his death, Mose confessed to murdering Sainani.

He said the angry mob has destroyed the house and grocery shop of Mose.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :