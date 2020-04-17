Lockdown is good for Malawi, but do not unnecessarily make life difficult for people

It is not easy to contain a deadly virus that is spreading through traditional means that defines human interactions.

All of over sudden we can’t shake hands anymore. All over sudden we can’t sit or stand close to our dearest ones. All of sudden we can’t be in a public transport.

I am saying all over sudden, everything that gave us, humans, that intimate interactions has, now, become a problem.

Governments across the world are struggling on how best they can lead, in these times, to ensure that this Covid-19 virus is tamed.

Lockdown of countries—through strict control of human mobility, has been seen to be one of the effective means of slowing the spread of the virus.

In that vein, Malawi government announced a 21-day lockdown starting Saturday midnight.

In these 21 days, Malawians will see their ease of mobility curtailed by heavy presence of the army and the police.

Much as this sounds drastic, it is the only known mechanism that Malawi needs at this present as the battle against the virus escalate.

However, caution need to be raised to the authorities regarding implementing this lockdown.

With 85 percent of the people living in rural areas and, also, over 50 percent of the 18 million Malawians living below a dollar a day, implementing a lockdown is akin to cutting off most people from their daily income generating activities.

Most Malawians, we know, survive through hand-to-mouth. They make a kwacha that is consumed the same day. So keeping them off the streets for 21 days sounds like a death penalty.

This is why government, non-governmental organizations, religious groups and communities need, at this point in time, to put their energies together towards protecting the most vulnerable in our midst.

Government needs to come up with social safety nets that, at least, will keep vulnerable families afloat.

We don’t want a situation of protecting people from one problem while at the same time throwing them to another challenge. We don’t want that.

Otherwise, lockdown is good, but it must not be implemented with stricter impunities that destroys and kills the same communities we want to protect.

