Long service awards creates the spirit of dedication among employees—NICO Life Insurance

NICO Life Insurance introduced long service awards in order to celebrate as well as appreciate the efforts and instrumental roles they play whose hard working spirit is contributing to the tremendous growth of the company’s brand.

This was said on Friday by Wise Chigudu, NICO Life’s chief executive officer-designate, when the country’s leading life insurance company recognized five long-serving employees with awards.

One of them, Thoko Kadonda has clocked 15 years of service while the other four of them — Kondwani Nguluwe, Frank Kangola, Gloria Kayange and George Makwiti — have served for 10 years each.

Chigudu added that the period that employees serve deserves to be honored as it motivates both the awardees and the rest of the staff and in return creates the spirit of dedication among them and also assist the company to achieve its objectives.

“It gives courage and joy to see our employees staying in the company for more than 10 years,” he said. “This shows that NICO as an employer is nurturing their growth and provides a platform for them to show their talent or to be able to contribute to the organization.

“It our expectations that these awards will surely motivate them and improve skills,” Chigudu said.

One of the awardees, Frank Kangola said he was very excited for being among the recognized employees, which he described it as remarkable history in his life.

“The award has motivated me a lot to continue working extra hard and I must thank the management for organizing these awards. As employees, we’ll try our level best to put much in making sure that we provide the need skills with the aim of promoting the company,” Kangola said.

The awardees received 2 bags of cement for each year served with NICO Life.

NICO Life Insurance Company Limited is 51% owned by NICO Holdings Plc and 49% owned by Sanlam Developing Markets (SDM) offering individual and group life insurance services since 1971.

It was originally a life and pension department of NICO Holdings Plc and was incorporated as a subsidiary in 2002 and it has thrived in business, winning the trust of companies and individuals on the market.

It’s Mission is to make a difference in people’s lives through innovative life insurance solutions that create peace of mind, and financial security while building enduring relationships with all stakeholders.

And it’s Vision is to be the leading provider of life insurance solutions through a passionate, committed, and focused team.

It’s Values are:

Customer Centric – always striving to meet its customers’ expectations;

* Innovation – promoting the transformation of ideas into cost efficient solutions that add value to its organization and customers;

* Excellence – distinctive quality service that exceeds expectations;

* Integrity – zero tolerance for unethical behavior in its business conduct;

* Collaboration – promoting team spirit and partnerships with its stakeholders;

* Professionalism – proven subject matter experts; all these done in transparency – operating with full disclosure of relevant information.

It currently insures over 900 schemes and takes an objective and proactive approach, delivering proven expertise to every client.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Nyasa Times

