Lowe accepted to serve in Presidential Taskforce: Refuses to comment on MCP claims

Leader of opposition in parliament Lobin Lowe accepted through President Peter Mtuharika before he was lopped into the now restructured Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19. And has refused to comment on his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) claims that government did not consult him.

On Wednesday at a news conference in Lilongwe, MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka accused President Peter Mutharika of announcing that Lowe was in the committee without consulting him and the party.

However, when contacted, Lowe asked for more time before commenting but said he was carrying with the duties of the taskforce.

“Just give me a little more time on this issue,” said Lowe.

President Mutharika announced this week of the restructured coronavirus committee which will now be headed by minister of Disaster Preparedness and Public Events Everton Chimulirenji.

The previous committee was headed by the minister of Health Jappie Mhango who is now embroiled in coronavirus allowance scam.

Mutharika also thanked Lowe for accepting to serve in the committee and representing all opposition parties as its leader in National Assembly.

