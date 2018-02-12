LSPCA donates veterinary books to Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources

Lilongwe Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (LSPCA) has donated veterinary books to Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) to support veterinary education.

In an interview on Thursday, LSPCA programmes director Lieza Swennen said: “We believe education is crucial to bringing about meaningful change in the way animals are treated.

“Together with others, we are building the veterinary sector in Malawi, at the same time promoting the good health of animals.”

For over a year now, LSPCA has been coordinating and providing early clinical induction programmes to Luanar students in urban and rural farm clinics to stimulate them to provide veterinary assistance in villages that surround the college campus.

Luanar vice-chancellor Professor George Kanyama Phiri commended LSPCA for the donation.

“We are very grateful to Merck from United States of America [USA] and LSPCA for donating the veterinary manuals and recognising our new veterinary school here at Luanar.

“It is my sincere hope that the students will use these manuals in their studies and perform better in their professional studies,” he said.

LSPCA recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Luanar to train local veterinary students and assistants from Bunda College and Natural Resource College (NRC) campuses annually.

